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Prof. Carl Heneghan Says There's Still 'No Evidence' Masking Kids in Schools Works (MIRRORED)
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36 views • April 26, 2021
Prof. Carl Heneghan Says There's Still 'No Evidence' Masking Kids in Schools Works (MIRRORED)
MIrrored from You Tube channel 21stCenturyWireTV at:-
https://youtu.be/l9C4P4H4h58
Professor Carl Heneghan, Director of The Centre for Evidence Based Medicine (CEBM) at Oxford University, joined talkRADIO host Julia Hartley-Brewer's breakfast show earlier today. Prof. Heneghan said there still isn't any evidence to reduce the uncertainty of whether masking kids in schools works or not.
"In the absence of evidence, if you think they should be wearing them, go and talk to some children. That's what I've done. And said: 'What's the reality on the ground? What's it like for you in class? How does it feel?' And I can tell you, they hate them. They find it really difficult."
"It comes back to, at the end of the day, common sense [...] I think again the government should start to look cooly and calmly at the data. And then think, where does it have an evidence base and where doesn't it. [...] If it's lacking, then you have to [sic] on the side of not intervening. Now one of the key problems we got when we intervene, is it becomes incredibly difficult to rollback interventions. And that's what we're seeing. And that's the great problem now. 'Just-in-case' approach...that's not how to perform in health care."
This segment was originally broadcast on the Julia Hartley-Brewer talkRADIO show on Apr. 26, 2021: https://youtu.be/r2jXmOPgoY4?t=6550
PLEASE HELP SUPPORT OUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA OUTLET:
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MIrrored from You Tube channel 21stCenturyWireTV at:-
https://youtu.be/l9C4P4H4h58
Professor Carl Heneghan, Director of The Centre for Evidence Based Medicine (CEBM) at Oxford University, joined talkRADIO host Julia Hartley-Brewer's breakfast show earlier today. Prof. Heneghan said there still isn't any evidence to reduce the uncertainty of whether masking kids in schools works or not.
"In the absence of evidence, if you think they should be wearing them, go and talk to some children. That's what I've done. And said: 'What's the reality on the ground? What's it like for you in class? How does it feel?' And I can tell you, they hate them. They find it really difficult."
"It comes back to, at the end of the day, common sense [...] I think again the government should start to look cooly and calmly at the data. And then think, where does it have an evidence base and where doesn't it. [...] If it's lacking, then you have to [sic] on the side of not intervening. Now one of the key problems we got when we intervene, is it becomes incredibly difficult to rollback interventions. And that's what we're seeing. And that's the great problem now. 'Just-in-case' approach...that's not how to perform in health care."
This segment was originally broadcast on the Julia Hartley-Brewer talkRADIO show on Apr. 26, 2021: https://youtu.be/r2jXmOPgoY4?t=6550
PLEASE HELP SUPPORT OUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA OUTLET:
https://21stcenturywire.com/support/
SEE MORE NEWS & ANALYSIS AT:
https://21stcenturywire.com
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