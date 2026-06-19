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The Super-Commodity: Why Prohibition Makes Certain People Rich
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What happens when a government bans a product that millions of people still want?
With super-commodities, prohibition doesn't eliminate demand—it transforms an ordinary commodity into something far more profitable.
In this clip from Made Ya Think, Darrell Becker explores:
• Why black markets thrive under prohibition
• Who profits when substances become illegal
• Asset forfeiture and law enforcement incentives
• The prison-industrial complex
• Intelligence agencies and off-the-books funding
• Pharmaceutical competition and prohibition
• Why prohibition may be more about control than public health
The question isn't whether people will use a substance.
The question is:
Who gets to control it—and profit from it?
👇 Let us know in the comments:
Do you think prohibition reduces harm, or simply changes who benefits?
#Prohibition #Economics #History #DrugWar #Politics #CriticalThinking #Psychology #MediaLiteracy #IndependentThinking
Medicines, Stimulants and the Substances They Sold You, Banned You From and Used Against You (MYT 012)
Watch, Share, Show Notes, Download Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/medicines-stimulants-and-the-substances-they-sold-you-banned-you-from-and-used-against-you-myt-012/
With super-commodities, prohibition doesn't eliminate demand—it transforms an ordinary commodity into something far more profitable.
In this clip from Made Ya Think, Darrell Becker explores:
• Why black markets thrive under prohibition
• Who profits when substances become illegal
• Asset forfeiture and law enforcement incentives
• The prison-industrial complex
• Intelligence agencies and off-the-books funding
• Pharmaceutical competition and prohibition
• Why prohibition may be more about control than public health
The question isn't whether people will use a substance.
The question is:
Who gets to control it—and profit from it?
👇 Let us know in the comments:
Do you think prohibition reduces harm, or simply changes who benefits?
#Prohibition #Economics #History #DrugWar #Politics #CriticalThinking #Psychology #MediaLiteracy #IndependentThinking
Medicines, Stimulants and the Substances They Sold You, Banned You From and Used Against You (MYT 012)
Watch, Share, Show Notes, Download Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/medicines-stimulants-and-the-substances-they-sold-you-banned-you-from-and-used-against-you-myt-012/
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