The Super-Commodity: Why Prohibition Makes Certain People Rich

What happens when a government bans a product that millions of people still want?

With super-commodities, prohibition doesn't eliminate demand—it transforms an ordinary commodity into something far more profitable.



In this clip from Made Ya Think, Darrell Becker explores:

• Why black markets thrive under prohibition

• Who profits when substances become illegal

• Asset forfeiture and law enforcement incentives

• The prison-industrial complex

• Intelligence agencies and off-the-books funding

• Pharmaceutical competition and prohibition

• Why prohibition may be more about control than public health



The question isn't whether people will use a substance.



The question is:

Who gets to control it—and profit from it?



👇 Let us know in the comments:

Do you think prohibition reduces harm, or simply changes who benefits?



#Prohibition #Economics #History #DrugWar #Politics #CriticalThinking #Psychology #MediaLiteracy #IndependentThinking



Medicines, Stimulants and the Substances They Sold You, Banned You From and Used Against You (MYT 012)

Watch, Share, Show Notes, Download Memes:

https://madeyathink.com/medicines-stimulants-and-the-substances-they-sold-you-banned-you-from-and-used-against-you-myt-012/