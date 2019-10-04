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Understand Gun Laws in 6 Minutes
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41 views • October 04, 2019
What are some of the most important gun laws? We explain some basic federal gun laws and how they vary from state to state, so you can understand how the Second Amendment is interpreted.
We'll cover the gun control law like the rules owning or selling a gun, assault weapons bans, the Brady Bill, concealed vs. open carry, and semiautomatic vs. automatic weapons. This is a basic overview of the law, not legal advice.
Click the Subscribe button for new videos as they come out so you can understand the news, be an engaged citizen, and win arguments about today's topics in politics, law, and government. We explain things quickly in a way that's simple and fun.
We'll cover the gun control law like the rules owning or selling a gun, assault weapons bans, the Brady Bill, concealed vs. open carry, and semiautomatic vs. automatic weapons. This is a basic overview of the law, not legal advice.
Click the Subscribe button for new videos as they come out so you can understand the news, be an engaged citizen, and win arguments about today's topics in politics, law, and government. We explain things quickly in a way that's simple and fun.
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