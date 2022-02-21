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Massive Strange Rings Above Australia -- GEO-ENGINEERING -- RADAR CAUGHT ON THE SATELLITE VIEWER.
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2308 views • February 21, 2022
This is from a few years ago now when these frequency rings were caught and a surprised weather man comments.
These rings and other weather warfare tactics and anomalies are hard to see now as they get blocked from the publics view and all the real weatherman have been sacked and replaced by NWO engaged script reading sock puppets.
No wonder the video was cut short and the real weather man didn't get to finish what he was saying .. you'll never see this on MSM.. !
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
These rings and other weather warfare tactics and anomalies are hard to see now as they get blocked from the publics view and all the real weatherman have been sacked and replaced by NWO engaged script reading sock puppets.
No wonder the video was cut short and the real weather man didn't get to finish what he was saying .. you'll never see this on MSM.. !
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
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