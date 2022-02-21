BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Massive Strange Rings Above Australia -- GEO-ENGINEERING -- RADAR CAUGHT ON THE SATELLITE VIEWER.
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5188 followers
Follow
8
Share
Report
2308 views • February 21, 2022
This is from a few years ago now when these frequency rings were caught and a surprised weather man comments.
These rings and other weather warfare tactics and anomalies are hard to see now as they get blocked from the publics view and all the real weatherman have been sacked and replaced by NWO engaged script reading sock puppets.
No wonder the video was cut short and the real weather man didn't get to finish what he was saying .. you'll never see this on MSM.. !

Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbiblepropaganda5gweather warfareainwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringgeneticsmasksmsm liesdna manipulationbunker fuelquarantineslockdownscurfewsc-ovid hoax
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

Belle Carter
F-16 Crash Prompts Urgent Evacuation in Michigan&#8217;s Grand Traverse County

F-16 Crash Prompts Urgent Evacuation in Michigan’s Grand Traverse County

Edison Reed
Beyond Disasters: 5 Everyday Emergencies Worth Preparing For

Beyond Disasters: 5 Everyday Emergencies Worth Preparing For

Douglas Harrington
Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Sterling Ashworth
Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

HRS Editors
The Global Poly-Crisis Is Here&#8230; And Few Are Prepared to Survive It

The Global Poly-Crisis Is Here… And Few Are Prepared to Survive It

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy