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11.02.20 KANSAS HOUSING AND EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
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6 views • November 02, 2020
11-02-20 KANSAS HOUSING
CITY OF WICHITA, IN SEDGWICK COUNTY, KANSAS…
https://www.wichita.gov/Housing/Pages/HCV.aspx
*
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KANSAS OFFERS…
PAGE LINK: https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/comcare/homelessness/
ALL OF THE ABOVE INFO CAN BE ALSO FOUND HERE:
HTI INC.’S “KANSAS AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/kansas-affordable-rentals/
**********
11-02-20 KANSAS EMPLOYMENT
COUNTY OF SEDGWICK, KS EMPLOYMENT
https://careers.sedgwickcounty.org/search/
*
CITY OF WICHITA, SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS EMPLOYMENT
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/wichita
THIS INFO CAN ALSO BE FOUND ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “KANSAS EMPLOYMENT” PAGE:
http://www.homelesstoindependence.org/kansas-employment/
***************
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFO ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/LcA1UgwINt0
FULL EMAIL VIEW HERE:
https://conta.cc/362WHjQ
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
CITY OF WICHITA, IN SEDGWICK COUNTY, KANSAS…
https://www.wichita.gov/Housing/Pages/HCV.aspx
*
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KANSAS OFFERS…
PAGE LINK: https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/comcare/homelessness/
ALL OF THE ABOVE INFO CAN BE ALSO FOUND HERE:
HTI INC.’S “KANSAS AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/kansas-affordable-rentals/
**********
11-02-20 KANSAS EMPLOYMENT
COUNTY OF SEDGWICK, KS EMPLOYMENT
https://careers.sedgwickcounty.org/search/
*
CITY OF WICHITA, SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS EMPLOYMENT
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/wichita
THIS INFO CAN ALSO BE FOUND ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “KANSAS EMPLOYMENT” PAGE:
http://www.homelesstoindependence.org/kansas-employment/
***************
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFO ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/LcA1UgwINt0
FULL EMAIL VIEW HERE:
https://conta.cc/362WHjQ
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
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