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Zombies of the Internet
Operation_love_Revolution
Operation_love_Revolution
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104 views • May 04, 2021
Thanks to social media, the world is getting more and more polarized over such issues as the covid-19 vaccine and US politics, and there doesn't seem to be anyone left who is thinking rationally and fairly about these and other important, global issues. The world is falling apart, and almost nobody can see how we are being manipulated through social media to become this way. Who is to blame? The social media supercomputers? or the people who allowed themselves to be manipulated by them?

Do You Trust This Computer?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aV_IZye14vs

TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]

Produced by: John
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

LESS
Category Spirituality & Faith
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
jesusprophecyinternetconspiracyiphoneend timeszombiestechcomputertrollsphone
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy