[Remastered] Doug Diamond Interview With Anthony Patch 11-13-19 (Note The Mention Of March 2020)
The Diamond Report
Published a month ago |

[Remastered] Doug Diamond Interview With Anthony Patch 11-13-19 (Note The Mention Of March 2020 - Around 1:36:00 Or So & Also, There Is NO PEACE TREATY)

Doug's links (including mentioned shows, see below):

http://www.thediamond.report

http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com

http://www.facebook.com/thediamondreport

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAmShltkMxVrMNTmwbESrqg

http://www.truthhuntersshow.com

---------------------------------------------------------

End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 1: The End (From The Beginning)

https://youtu.be/osuFH-RPdsY

---------------------------------------------------------

End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 2: The Sixth Seal & The Great

Earthquake

https://youtu.be/o0aib4N1LJ4

---------------------------------------------------------

End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 3: The Third Temple Abomination

https://youtu.be/jKJknEA5e1Y

---------------------------------------------------------

End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 4: Jesus' Blood Atonement On The Mercy Seat

https://youtu.be/zbhjwmouHAc

---------------------------------------------------------

Anthony's links:

SubscribeStar: http://www.subscribestar.com/anthony-patch

http://www.anthonypatch.com

