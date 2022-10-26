[Remastered] Doug Diamond Interview With Anthony Patch 11-13-19 (Note The Mention Of March 2020 - Around 1:36:00 Or So & Also, There Is NO PEACE TREATY)
Doug's links (including mentioned shows, see below):
http://www.thediamond.report
http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com
http://www.facebook.com/thediamondreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAmShltkMxVrMNTmwbESrqg
http://www.truthhuntersshow.com
---------------------------------------------------------
End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 1: The End (From The Beginning)
https://youtu.be/osuFH-RPdsY
---------------------------------------------------------
End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 2: The Sixth Seal & The Great
Earthquake
https://youtu.be/o0aib4N1LJ4
---------------------------------------------------------
End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 3: The Third Temple Abomination
https://youtu.be/jKJknEA5e1Y
---------------------------------------------------------
End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 4: Jesus' Blood Atonement On The Mercy Seat
https://youtu.be/zbhjwmouHAc
---------------------------------------------------------
Anthony's links:
SubscribeStar: http://www.subscribestar.com/anthony-patch
http://www.anthonypatch.com
