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THV TikTokin' Lyrics w/ Remastered Audio
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1 view • June 02, 2022
THV-TV.com
TikTokin, explains what I’m here to do with THV and some of the principles I’ve come to realize are important for us to create lives, communities, and organizations that we love; places where peace and support are the norm and not the exception.
TikTokin’ is a reminder that our energy in this timeframe of life is only for a moment; time, as relative as it is, is ticking and we should make the most of this experience before it’s over. The message of THV is: Realize who you are, what you are here to do, and get to it.
TikTokin, explains what I’m here to do with THV and some of the principles I’ve come to realize are important for us to create lives, communities, and organizations that we love; places where peace and support are the norm and not the exception.
TikTokin’ is a reminder that our energy in this timeframe of life is only for a moment; time, as relative as it is, is ticking and we should make the most of this experience before it’s over. The message of THV is: Realize who you are, what you are here to do, and get to it.
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