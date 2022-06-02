THV TikTokin' Lyrics w/ Remastered Audio

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TikTokin, explains what I’m here to do with THV and some of the principles I’ve come to realize are important for us to create lives, communities, and organizations that we love; places where peace and support are the norm and not the exception.



TikTokin’ is a reminder that our energy in this timeframe of life is only for a moment; time, as relative as it is, is ticking and we should make the most of this experience before it’s over. The message of THV is: Realize who you are, what you are here to do, and get to it.