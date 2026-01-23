The Futility of the Flat Earth Debate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More people than ever now believe in a flat Earth--perhaps you’ve wondered about it yourself. I’m the first guy to be distrustful of things that the government tells us, and I’ve watched most of the conspiracy documentaries on the topic, but I remain utterly unconvinced of the flat earth because of simple logic: There is tremendous economic incentive for someone to expose the supposed hoax of the globe Earth, yet no one has yet to offer really compelling evidence of a flat Earth.
Here I break down why I remain a "glober," and why "flat Earth" is a Dunning-Kruger trap for both skeptics and believers...
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions.
