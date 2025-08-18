BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Secret Language of the New World Order
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
4 days ago

What if the so-called “New World Order” has been hiding in plain sight all along, not just in politics, but in the very words we use every day? We talk about the elites who encoded control into language, finance, and global institutions. They left a trail of symbols and spells across history. Powerful families shaped money and governance. Wordplay like “currency,” “mortgage,” and “charge” reveal deeper truths. Authors and figures such as H.G. Wells, Rockefeller, and Rothschild openly admitted global planning. Media and culture shape belief and the framework of a world order has been constructed through hidden influence.

https://linktr.ee/Crrow777 new world order history, elite families finance, Rockefeller Rothschild influence, power of language and symbols, media manipulation, control through words, global governance decoded, truth podcast


truthelitecontrolhistorynew world orderlanguagesymbolssystemweaponizationdecodecrrow777hidden agendassymbols and wordslanguage of control
