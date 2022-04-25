The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man Part 23

by Philip St. Raymond

for The American Mercury



ATTORNEY WILLIAM SMITH traded his “free” services as a lawyer for James Conley for the influence of an agent of the William Burns detective agency, Dan Lehon, in an unrelated abduction case — illustrating either extreme naÃ¯vetÃ© or weak legal ethics on Smith’s part. Smith’s defection from advocate for Conley to accusing him of murder is a very strange about-face. But sudden about-faces abound in the Leo Frank case, especially involving people 1) who had strong evidence against Leo Frank, and 2) who subsequently had close contact with agents of the William Burns agency, who were working for Frank. (ILLUSTRATION: William Smith, “volunteer” attorney for James Conley, who later alleged he had had a change of heart and believed Conley to be guilty.)



In this, the twenty-third audio segment of this ground-breaking work originally published by the Nation of Islam, part of their series called The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, we will also learn of the shameless abuse of the family and legacy of Judge Leonard Roan, who two years earlier had presided over Frank’s trial. Judge Roan was visited on his deathbed by Leo Frank’s attorneys, who, shortly after the judge’s death, produced an alleged letter from him saying he believed Frank innocent and deserved a new trial — precisely what Frank’s attorneys were trying to achieve at the time. Both internal evidence in the letter itself — and statements from Judge Roan’s own family — indicate that the letter is a forgery.



This new audio book, based on the Nation of Islam’s The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man, the best investigative effort made on the Leo Frank case in the last 100 years, will take you on a trip into the past — to the greatest American murder mystery of all time; a mystery that will reveal to you the hidden forces that shape our world even today.



To read all the chapters we’ve published so far, simply click on this link.



We at The American Mercury are now proud to present part 23 of our audio version of this very important book, read by Vanessa Neubauer.



Simply press “play” on the player embedded above — or at the end of this article — to hear part 23 of the book.



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Click here to obtain a print or e-book copy of this important work, The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, Vol. 3; The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man.



For further information on the Nation of Islam Historical Research Group, readers are encouraged to visit their Web site, noirg.org.