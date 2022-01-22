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"Pharmakeia"-- What Does It Mean?
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57 views • January 22, 2022
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You might not know where the word 'pharmakeia' comes from, but you probably know that it is being associated with the word 'pharmacy', and that it's being used to label pharmaceutical companies as evil... especially at this time, during the covid-19 pandemic. But does the word 'pharmakeia' really mean what people think it means? And is the Bible really warning us not to trust pharmaceutical companies? Watch this video before you make up your mind.
You might not know where the word 'pharmakeia' comes from, but you probably know that it is being associated with the word 'pharmacy', and that it's being used to label pharmaceutical companies as evil... especially at this time, during the covid-19 pandemic. But does the word 'pharmakeia' really mean what people think it means? And is the Bible really warning us not to trust pharmaceutical companies? Watch this video before you make up your mind.
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