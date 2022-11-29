Nebulasray (1994, Arcade)

Nebulasray is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Namco. It was only released in the arcades.





There are two different types of main weapons to collect. You can increase their power by collecting the same weapon several times, while collecting another weapon will make you start again from the lowest weapon level. There are several different additional weapons available. They are fired along with the main weapon, but they only last a limited time which is displayed onscreen. There are also bombs (with limited radius) and speed upgrades.