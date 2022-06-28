PUMA'S ARE FUN! WAR THUNDER, MAKING SILVER AND COVERING A TEAM-MATE.

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You will have trouble getting into the top 5 but will have fun, enjoy the challenge and learn some + it will cost you nothing to repair! Take out those low tier Tanks and Armored cars early on! 2 matches here in my favorite the 234/2 PUMA German 8 wheeler. This one machine set the standard for every 8 wheel armored fighting vehicle and transport up until today! Go TATRA!!!!!