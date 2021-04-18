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Virus not living, cannot catch, must be injected - London Olympic COVID-19 symbolism get permission
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523 views • April 18, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). London Coronavirus Olympics - Viruses are not living and you cannot catch them, but they are injected into you. In the Olympic Satanist black magick opening ceremony, they showed the Coronavirus symbol, and the 5G tower which is the real COVID-19, and the spreading of the fake virus, and the black magician Satanist. It showed Wuhan China in it where they will kick start the 5G test and vaccine test. As Carolyn Hamlett, the former high priestess Illuminati New Age Wicca witch who met Satan Lucifer in person and who was also raised from infancy by the ascended master fallen angels, said the fallen angels cannot do anything without the humans’ permission. This is why they use the Satanist human witches to give them permission to destroy their own human specie and open the “Gates of Hell” star gate wormhole portals to bring back the most evil fallen angel devils and destroyers, and they use television and feminist Hollywood movies to get permission to destroy women and the family and society and the human specie. The human witches get rewards of power and knowledge for giving the fallen angels their human authority, which are often lies and at terrible costs and deceitful. The Coronavirus COVID-19 is a fake pandemic, in order to make all the human homo-sapiens specie take the “Mark of the Beast” AI femtobot gene-changing hive-mind 5G remote assassination immune system destroying COVID-19 vaccine. Viruses are not living. Your body creates viruses to cleanse and protect itself from toxins. You cannot catch a virus from anyone or anything unless it is injected into your bloodstream using a vaccine. The COVID-19 virus has not been identified scientifically. The COVID-19 symptoms and deaths are Satanist Nazi eugenics caused by 5G remote assassination extermination weapons using 60 Ghz. The vaccine will weaken the immune system. The 4th vaccine will be the “Mark of the Beast” Luciferase biometric ID tattoo digital currency gene-altering hive-mind Borg microneedle patch. If you take it, you will no longer have a human soul DNA that can be saved through Jesus’ redemptive work on the cross. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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