Iranian military launching Arash-2 kamikaze drones at Israeli territory.
Adding, possible future FF to be blamed on Russia:
❗️ Ukraine and Europe are preparing sophisticated provocations against Russia.
Now, together with the British, Kyiv is preparing provocations in the Baltic Sea. One scenario involves staging a supposed Russian torpedo attack on a US Navy ship.
All this is happening in the context of growing problems for the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported.