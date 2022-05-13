© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden is Blind | Making Sense of the Madness
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • May 13, 2022
Look how BLIND Biden is!
Joe Biden and congress continue to do nothing while the endless problems in America continue to get worse!
Spending all their time on the Ukraine conflict they continue to ignore the housing crisis, the gas crisis, the unending inflation, the influx of thousands of illegal immigrants on the border, the baby food shortage, and so much more!
Be prepared for what’s coming, see this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-ep-497/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Joe Biden and congress continue to do nothing while the endless problems in America continue to get worse!
Spending all their time on the Ukraine conflict they continue to ignore the housing crisis, the gas crisis, the unending inflation, the influx of thousands of illegal immigrants on the border, the baby food shortage, and so much more!
Be prepared for what’s coming, see this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-ep-497/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.