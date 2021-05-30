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5/28/2021 Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich: We are almost certain it is a manufactured virus, a deliberately engineered disease that came from Wuhan. The CCP ought to be held accountable for millions of deaths, global economic crisis, and disrupting the entire world system. We should allow victims’ families to sue the CCP, also impose a 30 or 40% extra tariff on all Chinese goods until enough funds to be raised to pay off every American family.