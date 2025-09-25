BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Parkinson’s Disease Support Groups: Strength in Community
Blue Water Healthy Living
Blue Water Healthy Living
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 1 day ago

Living with Parkinson’s disease brings daily challenges—but no one has to face them alone. Across the country, support groups are creating vital spaces for connection, encouragement, and shared understanding.


Often hosted by hospitals, wellness centers, or organizations like the Parkinson’s Foundation, these groups welcome individuals with Parkinson’s, caregivers, and family members. Whether meeting in person or online, participants exchange practical advice, emotional support, and strategies for living well with the disease.

Support groups often feature expert speakers—neurologists, therapists, or mental health professionals—who offer guidance on managing symptoms and improving quality of life. Caregivers also benefit by finding reassurance, information, and a space to share their own experiences.


More than anything, these groups provide hope and belonging. They remind participants they’re not alone—and that healing often begins in community.


To find a Parkinson’s support group near you, visit www.parkinson.org or check with a local medical center.


Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Keywords
encouragementparkinsonconnection
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy