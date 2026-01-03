Take my hand, and I'll lead you to a land, to a strange and snowy dell, where the BALLOON animals dwell.

Branching Out (AKA: Terror At Pump End)

I made this video using AI clips generated on Grok Imagine then editing them together on VSDC. Music is 'Sequenza Alla Ridolini' by Piero Umiliani.

My other films, videos, music, etc can be found @ https://thephantomknocks.com