Mineral Depletion and Insomnia & Sleep Disturbances Caused by "Roundup" and Some Help with Richway's Biomat & DetoxiSalt

Video announcing RichwayAndFujiBio.com's 2025 Holiday Specials that ends on 12.15.25 by distributor since 2015, Danny Tseng, of both Bio-mats.com/danny & Biomats.com/danny-tseng

To view the Powerpoint, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithRichway

Learn how to BOOST your immune system & safely relieve pain w/ far-infrared light by visiting the below: Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer

Linktr.ee/Biomat

Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you , w/ questions about Richway's products, &/or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.om/JoinRichway:

786.441.2727

[email protected] & cc:

[email protected]





Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707





If you’d love to get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, and/or many of Richway’s other products at a time, contact Richway’s co-founder & co-owner, Calvin Kim in Hawaii:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

and be sure to tell him that ISA Danny Tseng of Bio-mats.com/danny & Biomats.com/danny-tseng referred you





STOP trading very precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975