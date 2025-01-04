⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (4 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one mechanised brigade of the AFU, one special operations brigade, and one territorial defence brigade near Turovo, Perovskoye, and Sinelnikovo (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 troops, one tank, six motor vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 guns, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️ As a result of successful offensive actions, units of the Zapad Group of Forces liberated Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic).Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Dvurechnaya, Glushkovka, Ivanovka, Zagryzovo, Zeleny Gay (Kharkov region), Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry. One counter-attack launched by an AFU assault detachment was repelled.The AFU losses amounted to up to 590 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, three pickup trucks, one 152-mm D-20 gun, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one Czech-made 122-mm Striga MLRS combat vehicle, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, two U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicles, one U.S.-made 105-mm M101 gun, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar. One ammunition depot was wiped out.▫️ Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of one motorised infantry brigade, eight mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, one airmobile brigade, and one infantry brigade of the AFU near Predtechino, Seversk, Andreyevka, Petrovskoye, Konstantinovka, Nikolayevka, Chasov Yar, Novomarkovo, and Kurakhovo (DPR). Two counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.The AFU losses amounted to more than 250 troops, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one ammunition depot. ▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of seven mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one jaeger brigade, one airmobile brigade, two assault battalions of the AFU, one marine brigade, one territorial defence brigade, one national guard brigade, and one assault brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Dzerzhinsk, Druzhba, Rozovka, Mirolyubovka, Slavyanka, Sribnoye, Udachnoye, Novosergeyevka, Katerinovka, and Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic). Twelve counter-attacks launched by AFU formations were repelled.The AFU losses amounted to more than 440 troops, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, three armoured personnel carriers, including U.S.-made M113 and M1117 armoured personnel carriers, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles, one French-made 155-mm CAESAR self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and five 122-mm D-30 howitzers. ▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanised brigades of the AFU, one marine brigade, and three territorial defence brigades near Zelenoye Pole, Neskuchnoye, Novopol, and Velikaya Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by AFU units was repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 170 troops, five motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system. One electronic warfare station was eliminated.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two infantry brigades, one coastal defence brigade of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade near Malye Shcherbaki, Pyatikhatki, Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region), Zelenovka, and Yantarnoye (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 70 troops, three motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one electronic warfare station.▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, attack UAV workshop and depot, as well as engaged manpower and hardware clusters of the enemy in 132 areas. ▫️Air defence units shot down eight U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles and 72 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 651 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 39,279 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,221 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,506 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,186 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,857 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.