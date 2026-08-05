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7 Seals of Revelation Explained and Diagrammed 08/05/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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While memorizing the Book of Revelation, Pastor Stan got an Audible voice from God saying, “The 7 Seals play over 7 Years, the 7 Trumpets play over 7 months, and the 7 Vials play over 7 Days”. That is key to understand the chronological order of Revelation. Today we take a deep dive to understand the 7 Seals.

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Keywords
revelationexplainedprophecy clubseven sealsstan johnsondiagrammed
Chapters

00:00Intro

06:407 Seals Chart

07:39The First Seal

10:01The Second Seal

12:14The Third Seal

17:06The Fourth Seal

20:05Mark of the Beast Chip

23:51The Fifth Seal

25:11The Sixth Seal

31:10The Seventh Seal

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