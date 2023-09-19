E-Book and Print: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB4W3LD8
Afterward and notes
Excellent resources for further study.
(0:25) Watch the following Episodes of The Highwire with Del Bigtree: the (The HighWire | Watch https://thehighwire.com/watch/?category=archive#watch-explore): 175, 248, 249, 252, 257, 272, 293, 298, 300. Additional: 200, 223, 224, 246, 242, 255, 271, 286, and whatever is the latest episode
(1:08) https://childrenshealthdefense.org/store/the-real-anthony-fauci-big-pharmas-global-war-on-democracy-humanity-and-public-health/
(1:52) Read "Cause Unknown": The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 (Children’s Health Defense): Dowd, Ed, de Becker, Gavin, Kennedy Jr., Robert F.: 9781510776395: Amazon.com: Books
(2:22) https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/ and http://www.robertscottbell.com/.
(3:10) https://www.amazon.com/War-Ivermectin-Medicine-Millions-Pandemic/dp/151077386X/
(3:35) https://odysee.com/@CriticallyThinking:3
(4:11) https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/reasons-not-getting-covid-vaccine/
(4:43) Liberty Counsel Action (lcaction.org) https://lcaction.org/vaccine
(5:30) Watch the “Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium” available here: https://home.solari.com/doctors-for-covid-ehtics-symposium-live-stream-december-10th-on-uk-column-and-chd-tv/
Joseph Smith Foundation: https://josephsmithfoundation.org/
All-Cause Mortality rise - Australia: https://www.covidmedicalnetwork.com/open-letters/Letter-to-ATAGI-TGA-FedHealth-8MarchFINALsignatures2.pdf
see additional reference links mentioned in this chapter in the E-Book here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB4W3LD8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.