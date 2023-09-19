Create New Account
Afterward and notes
E-Book and Print: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB4W3LD8

Excellent resources for further study.

(0:25) Watch the following Episodes of The Highwire with Del Bigtree: the (The HighWire | Watch https://thehighwire.com/watch/?category=archive#watch-explore): 175, 248, 249, 252, 257, 272, 293, 298, 300. Additional: 200, 223, 224, 246, 242, 255, 271, 286, and whatever is the latest episode

(1:08)  https://childrenshealthdefense.org/store/the-real-anthony-fauci-big-pharmas-global-war-on-democracy-humanity-and-public-health/ 

(1:52)  Read "Cause Unknown": The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 (Children’s Health Defense): Dowd, Ed, de Becker, Gavin, Kennedy Jr., Robert F.: 9781510776395: Amazon.com: Books

(2:22)  https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/  and http://www.robertscottbell.com/.

(3:10)  https://www.amazon.com/War-Ivermectin-Medicine-Millions-Pandemic/dp/151077386X/ 

(3:35)  https://odysee.com/@CriticallyThinking:3 

(4:11)  https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/reasons-not-getting-covid-vaccine/ 

(4:43)  Liberty Counsel Action (lcaction.org) https://lcaction.org/vaccine 

COVIDTRUTH | Tommunds.com https://www.tommunds.com/covidtruth 

(5:30) Watch the “Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium” available here: https://home.solari.com/doctors-for-covid-ehtics-symposium-live-stream-december-10th-on-uk-column-and-chd-tv/ 

Joseph Smith Foundation:  https://josephsmithfoundation.org/  

All-Cause Mortality rise - Australia: https://www.covidmedicalnetwork.com/open-letters/Letter-to-ATAGI-TGA-FedHealth-8MarchFINALsignatures2.pdf  

see additional reference links mentioned in this chapter in the E-Book here:  https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB4W3LD8  

 

