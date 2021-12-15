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The First Omicron Case Has Been Detected in the US—Here's What to Know About the Newest COVID Variant
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21 views • December 15, 2021
The World Health Organization recently announced Omicron is the latest coronavirus variant of concern, but experts stress there is still a lot we don't know, including how contagious it is.
source website:https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/coronavirus/omicron-coronavirus-variant
source website:https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/coronavirus/omicron-coronavirus-variant
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