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Chemtrails Over Alberta!
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100 views • July 11, 2020
Chentrails Over Alberta! A Shell mixture of heavy metals in chemtrails, sprayed through nanotubing at rear of plane, is required to be inhaled for globalist eye tracking surveillance. An Action Officer from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Washington DC, explains in Red Deer, Alberta, how foreign pilots under the "Treaty on Open Skies" are spraying this on populations for globalist tracking surveillance...
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