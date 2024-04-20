Create New Account
Gold Is Winning! Part 5
Son of the Republic
Published 13 hours ago

7x, 8x Fold Gain In Gold?


Silver Bullion TV | Alasdair Macleod - Gold Is Winning! (19 April 2024)

https://youtu.be/hzVLIYpKYY8

fiat currencyfederal reservegoldinterest rateusuryinflationinvestmentpetrodollarbanksterreal moneycentral bankcurrency warsound moneyalasdair macleodbail-inpurchasing powercredit crisisconsumer pricescurrency devaluationdebt trapprecious metalhard assetmoney changerbond yielddebt spiral

