Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Melbourne Freedom Rally 16 March 2024 Swanston Bridge
channel image
Lightpath
15 Subscribers
25 views
Published Yesterday

Part 3 of four parts, this one covering speeches on Swanston Bridge before moving of to the Forest of the Fallen. Our effort everywhere we go is to raise awareness of government corruption and the worldwide democide agenda. 

Keywords
freedomcorruptiongovernmentagendarallyworldwideawarenessdemocidemelbournespeechesswanston bridge

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket