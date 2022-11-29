Create New Account
Warning: An Economic Avalanche is on the Horizon!
His Kingdom Prophecy
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-an-economic-avalanche-is-on-the-horizon/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "I received this message on November 21, 2022 while praying:  “I have told My Pwn to prepare, because an Economic Collapse is on the horizon!

Look to Me during this time, and I will sustain you! Prepare now, so you will not be caught off guard!

What is coming is an avalanche …. and many will be buried underneath its weight."

