Why Tony Soprano is JELLY of Virginia's Democrat Crime Family That Has Risen to POWER
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
20 views • 22 hours ago

Virginia just went FULL BLUE MAFIA MODE – and it's only been DAYS since Abigail Spanberger took office! She ran as a "moderate" promising affordability and bipartisanship... then BAM: HB1369: One-page bill to BAN state agencies from checking if nonprofits are actually eligible for YOUR federal tax dollars. No verification = open door to fraud like Minnesota's massive lunch money scandal (Lambos & lake houses, anyone?).

TAX TSUNAMI incoming: 4.3% on every DoorDash/Uber Eats/Amazon delivery, new sales taxes on gyms, concerts, escape rooms... even your regret pizza!

New income tax brackets up to 10% for high earners + 3.8% net investment tax double-dip.

Hotel tax hikes, property tax on your weed whacker, $500 straight-up TAX on firearm suppressors (right after feds dropped theirs to ZERO), and 11% sales tax on guns & ammo!

Making legal gun ownership so expensive only criminals win. Genius plan to "reduce violence," right?


This isn't governance – it's a protection racket with better suits and artisanal coffee. They're emptying your pockets while telling you it's "compassion" and daring you to question where the money goes. Tony Soprano would be taking notes... at least the mob whacks you in person instead of mailing a tax bill for your "existential noise reduction services." If you're in Virginia (or thinking about moving to escape this blue velvet nightmare), hit play before they tax your next rage comment. What do YOU think – time to GTFO to Florida/Texas, or fight back? Drop your hottest take below! Like if this pisses you off, subscribe for more unfiltered rants on government overreach, and share if you want to warn your friends before the avalanche hits. #VirginiaTaxes #Spanberger #GunTax #TaxHike #VirginiaPolitics #2A #FiscalResponsibilityMyth #BlueStateNightmare


