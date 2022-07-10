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Immuno-epidemiologic ramifications of the C-19 mass vaccination experiment: Individual and global health consequences | Voice for Science and Solidarity
https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/scientific-blog/immuno-epidemiologic-ramifications-of-the-c-19-mass-vaccination-experiment-individual-and-global-health-consequences
BA.4 and BA.5 COVID Symptoms: What to Watch For as Infections Climb – NBC Chicago
https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/ba-4-and-ba-5-covid-symptoms-what-to-watch-for-as-infections-climb/2877225/
Omicron Subvariants Escape Antibody Responses - Guardian Liberty Voice
https://guardianlv.com/2022/06/omicron-subvariants-escape-antibody-responses/
EPISODE 275: THE FORBIDDEN DEBATE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PiFUKVevtYKB/
Illegal Georgia Guidestones blown up AWESOME!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Illegal-Georgia-Guidestones-blown-up-AWESOME!:2
Groundbreaking Study finds Monkeypox Outbreak is result of Biolab manipulated Virus released intentionally – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/07/08/study-monkeypox-manipulated-lab-intentionally-released/
Spanish Government Ordered Military to Spray Lethal Chemtrails on Its Citizens as Part of Secret UN Program – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/07/07/spanish-government-ordered-spraying-chemtrails/
EXCLUSIVE – UK Gov. admits COVID Vaccine is killing Kids after publishing report proving Vaccinated Children are shocking 30,200% more likely to die than Unvaccinated Children – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/07/08/ukgov-admits-covid-vaccine-killing-kids/
Jacinda Ardern admits Highly Vaccinated New Zealand is losing the COVID battle because the Jabs don’t work – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/07/08/ardern-admits-covid-vaccines-dont-work/