Baseball player Kyle Hlucky (17) suffers sudden cardiac arrest after sliding to third base

Incident: OCT. 9, 2022 | Video report: JAN 11, 2023.

Cloverleaf baseball player Kyle Hlucky's heart suddenly stopped after he dove to third base. He received immediate CPR from the third base coach and was shocked with an AED shortly after.

Cardiologist dr. John Clark of Akron Children's Hospital 'diagnosed' Kyle with commotio cordis, because he can't come up with any other (acceptable) explanation. He says, "It's really a diagnosis of exclusion when there's NOTHING ELSE to explain what happened".

Well, there's actually that huge elephant in the room which could explain what happened very well.

Commotio cordis only occurs with absurdly hard local impact to the chest, such as when hit by a baseball or baseball bat. As far as I know, it has never (at least before 2021) occurred with a DISTRIBUTED impact, such as when sliding on your chest or getting tackled (especially while wearing full chest protection).

The impact may have contributed to Kyle's sudden cardiac arrest, but it's almost impossible that it was the only cause. After all, if sliding on your chest and getting tackled could cause commotio cordis, injuries like this would have occurred before 2021 considering the popularity of baseball and American/Australian football and rugby.

According to dr. Drew Pinsky, people with commotio cordis are IMMEDIATELY flaccid. Kyle Hlucky says, "I got up on my hands and knees— like all fours— and then just collapsed". Damar Hamlin stood up first before collapsing. If dr. Drew is correct, this excludes commotio cordis in both people.

