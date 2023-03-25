Putin and the Presidents: Julia Ioffe (interview) FRONTLINE

Julia is being interviewed about Putin's intentions. She was asked, how much it is about America? Popularity of this video is 3,911,812 views on Jan 31, 2023. How much is it about the West when Putin is talking about invading the Ukraine? What do you take from his focus in that speech. She responded, his focus in that speech is mainly the U.S.. It's NATO, it's not Ukraine. You come away from that speech that Ukraine is just a proxy battle field. As the war continues and plays out, Russian TV runs with it. Julia continued that Russia is fighting NATO and U.S. forces in the Ukraine. Ukraine is just a puppet of the U.S. and NATO. This war is really between Moscow and the U.S. and Brussels. In another speech, he calls up 300,000 men with some experience September 21, 2022, because the Russians are losing so badly in the Ukraine. Mirrored



