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Ask Seek and Knock - Hope of Salvation - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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30 views • February 09, 2021
Join us on February 8th as we discuss the topic of "Hope of Salvation". What does Salvation mean? What does it mean to be saved? What must one do to be saved? Join us as we discuss this and much more on Ask Seek and Knock.
Ask Seek and Knock takes donations at https://www.kmsr1700am.com
Holy Impact Ministries takes donations at http://www.holyimpactministries.com
See you next week and thank you for your support.
Ask Seek and Knock takes donations at https://www.kmsr1700am.com
Holy Impact Ministries takes donations at http://www.holyimpactministries.com
See you next week and thank you for your support.
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