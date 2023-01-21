X22 SPOTLIGHT with Sheriff Lamb - Child Trafficking Exists At The Border, It’s Time To Teach Children Traditional Values
Today’s Guest: Sheriff Mark Lamb
Sheriff Lamb is the Sheriff of Pinal County Arizona. Sheriff Lamb begins the conversation discussing his new book. The book was written to teach children traditional values and counter what the woke schools are teaching our children. Sheriff Lamb discusses the border on how they are wide open. At the border there is child & human trafficking, drug smuggling and the Biden admin is causing this problem. It’s time to take back America.
