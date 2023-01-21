X22 SPOTLIGHT with Sheriff Lamb - Child Trafficking Exists At The Border, It’s Time To Teach Children Traditional Values

Today’s Guest: Sheriff Mark Lamb

Book: THE ADVENTURES OF SEYMOUR CLUES & MR. MOUSE

https://bravebooks.us/products/the-adventures-of-seymour-clues-mr-mouse

Vets4ChildRescue:

http://vets4childrescue.org

Sheriff Lamb is the Sheriff of Pinal County Arizona. Sheriff Lamb begins the conversation discussing his new book. The book was written to teach children traditional values and counter what the woke schools are teaching our children. Sheriff Lamb discusses the border on how they are wide open. At the border there is child & human trafficking, drug smuggling and the Biden admin is causing this problem. It’s time to take back America.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Prepare Today Take

$200 OFF 3-MONTH KIT

http://preparewithx22.com









