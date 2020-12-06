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Miles Guo admires Mayor Giuliani so much, who is not only a patriot to the Americans, but also a fighter and defender for the Western civilization and religions, and at the same time he is a very calm and humble person; “Love of Himalaya” by Mulan and Tiedaner is a song from their hearts full of sincerity and passion, which should be possessed and achieved by our fellow fighters
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