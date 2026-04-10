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4.10.26 - Big Interview Friday!
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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Big Interview Friday! Ed Monk, author of The First Thirty Seconds, talks about active shooter preparedness training for our schools. Nate Shelman, radio host in Boise, tells us about the leftists in city hall flying "pride" flags in violation of state law. And we once again hear from Brigitte Gabriel as she sounds the alarm on Civilization Jihad. Enjoy!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy