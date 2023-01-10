DOCTOR CALLS FOR URGENT STOP TO COVID-19 BOOSTERS – CANCER EXPLODES AFTER SHOT
London Professor of Oncology Angus Dalgleish has called for an urgent stop to Covid-19 boosters stating "As an Oncologist I am seeing people with stable cancer rapidly relapse after a C19 booster”, at St. Georges Hospital Medical School London.
Source: https://banned.video/channel/press-for-truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.