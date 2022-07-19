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Do Christians need to keep the commandments of God?
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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63 views • July 19, 2022

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). His channels are SDCMedia and SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES


Romans 6:16 says, Know ye not, that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness?


As Christ mentioned in John 14:15, “If you love Me, keep My commandments”. The saints are identified as those who keep the commandments of the Most High and the faith of His Son (Revelation 14:12).


Please refer to Exodus 20:1-17 for a list of the commandments that Christ, as the Word, gave to Moses. Keep the commandments of Christ for they represent the love of the Most High (1 John 5:3) and through faith in the Son of Man, you’ll inherit, as a gift, eternal life in His everlasting kingdom.


Please turn to Christ, Who is your only hope for salvation.


You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/


For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:


Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].


Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuacommandmentssonelohimgodheadcommandments of god
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