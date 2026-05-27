🎵Blue Yodel

[Style: 1966-1968 psychedelic pop, beatle-esque, baroque pop, melodic bassline, mellotron brass, jangly rickenbacker guitar, close vocal harmonies, panning audio effects, r&b drumming, 120bpm]

[Intro]

[Acoustic Guitar Intro - fingerpicked, crisp, tape saturation]

[Accordion Drone enters, low and steady]

[Fiddle Double-Stops - sharp, rhythmic accent]

[Drum Beat enters - punchy, driving 96 BPM shuffle]



[Verse 1]

[Sly swagger vocals]

Down where the cobblestones meet with the mud,

There’s a spark in the cellar and fire in the blood.

[Mandolin Tremolo fills]

The coins in the pocket are jingling light,

But the wit in the head is a weapon tonight.



[Chorus]

[Gang Chant Hook]

Hey! Ho! Pull up a chair!

[Call-and-Response Break]

(Lead: Who’s that dancing? / Gang: Everyone there!)

[Yodel Flip]

Yee-ee-Ooh-la-di-oh! [Spring reverb splash on yodel]

We’re raising the rafters before we go!



[Verse 2]

[Driving shuffle rhythm thickens]

[Upright Bass - walking line]

The barkeep is pouring, the glasses are high,

With a wink in the mirror and truth in the lie.

[Fiddle Double-Stops - rowdy accents]

We don’t need a fortune to swagger and sway,

Just a song in the throat to chase shadows away.



[Chorus]

[Gang Chant Hook]

Hey! Ho! Pull up a chair!

[Call-and-Response Break]

(Lead: Who’s that dancing? / Gang: Everyone there!)

[Yodel Flip]

Yee-ee-Ooh-la-di-oh! [Echo chamber reverb tail]

We’re raising the rafters before we go!



[Instrumental Break]

[Rowdy Release]

[Fiddle and Mandolin Tremolo duel - fast and biting]

[Drum Kit - punchy, driving fills]

[Accordion Drone shifts chords dynamically]



[Bridge]

[Dynamic Drop - Just Fingerpicked Acoustic Guitar and Upright Bass]

The clock on the wall says it's time to repent,

But we haven't forgotten how money is spent...

[Build-up]

[Snare roll begins]

So lift up your voices and let the room shake!



[Outro Chorus]

[Maximum intensity, Rowdy Release]

[Gang Chant Hook]

Hey! Ho! Pull up a chair!

[Call-and-Response Break]

(Lead: Who’s that dancing? / Gang: Everyone there!)

[Extended Yodel Flip]

Yee-ee-Ooh-la-di-oh-oh-oh!

[Big Drum Finish]

[Fiddle Double-Stop Accent]

[Spring Reverb Decay]

[Fade out on Accordion Drone]

[End]

