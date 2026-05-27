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🎵Blue Yodel
wolfburg
wolfburg
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[Style: 1966-1968 psychedelic pop, beatle-esque, baroque pop, melodic bassline, mellotron brass, jangly rickenbacker guitar, close vocal harmonies, panning audio effects, r&b drumming, 120bpm]

[Intro]
[Acoustic Guitar Intro - fingerpicked, crisp, tape saturation]
[Accordion Drone enters, low and steady]
[Fiddle Double-Stops - sharp, rhythmic accent]
[Drum Beat enters - punchy, driving 96 BPM shuffle]

[Verse 1]
[Sly swagger vocals]
Down where the cobblestones meet with the mud,
There’s a spark in the cellar and fire in the blood.
[Mandolin Tremolo fills]
The coins in the pocket are jingling light,
But the wit in the head is a weapon tonight.

[Chorus]
[Gang Chant Hook]
Hey! Ho! Pull up a chair!
[Call-and-Response Break]
(Lead: Who’s that dancing? / Gang: Everyone there!)
[Yodel Flip]
Yee-ee-Ooh-la-di-oh! [Spring reverb splash on yodel]
We’re raising the rafters before we go!

[Verse 2]
[Driving shuffle rhythm thickens]
[Upright Bass - walking line]
The barkeep is pouring, the glasses are high,
With a wink in the mirror and truth in the lie.
[Fiddle Double-Stops - rowdy accents]
We don’t need a fortune to swagger and sway,
Just a song in the throat to chase shadows away.

[Chorus]
[Gang Chant Hook]
Hey! Ho! Pull up a chair!
[Call-and-Response Break]
(Lead: Who’s that dancing? / Gang: Everyone there!)
[Yodel Flip]
Yee-ee-Ooh-la-di-oh! [Echo chamber reverb tail]
We’re raising the rafters before we go!

[Instrumental Break]
[Rowdy Release]
[Fiddle and Mandolin Tremolo duel - fast and biting]
[Drum Kit - punchy, driving fills]
[Accordion Drone shifts chords dynamically]

[Bridge]
[Dynamic Drop - Just Fingerpicked Acoustic Guitar and Upright Bass]
The clock on the wall says it's time to repent,
But we haven't forgotten how money is spent...
[Build-up]
[Snare roll begins]
So lift up your voices and let the room shake!

[Outro Chorus]
[Maximum intensity, Rowdy Release]
[Gang Chant Hook]
Hey! Ho! Pull up a chair!
[Call-and-Response Break]
(Lead: Who’s that dancing? / Gang: Everyone there!)
[Extended Yodel Flip]
Yee-ee-Ooh-la-di-oh-oh-oh!
[Big Drum Finish]
[Fiddle Double-Stop Accent]
[Spring Reverb Decay]
[Fade out on Accordion Drone]
[End]

Keywords
melodic basslinebeatle-esquebaroque popmellotron brassjangly rickenbacker guitarclose vocal harmoniespanning audio effectspsychedelic poprb drumming
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