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Two Secret and Powerful Entities Operating in the Shadows
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562 views • February 10, 2022
Nick Yaya interviews Peter Breggin MD on the FreeAmericaPodcast.com! This is a thoughtful, interview to discuss his latest book, "COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey", in which he pulls back the curtain on who is responsible for the Covid-19 crisis, who is profiting from it, and how it ties into a larger plan by globalists to roll out a corporate-fascist dictatorship worldwide. Dr. Breggin also reveals two powerful and secret entities that have been operating in the shadows and are quietly operating the levers of power as the ultimate puppet masters. This and much, much more on this revealing and bombshell episode!
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