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ANTIFA JUST CAUGHT POSING As Trump Supporters in D.C
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804 views • January 08, 2021
Watch when the police let antifa in so the world will think that the patriots did this...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/more-proof-antifa-infiltrated-us-capitol-debacle/
Ashli Babbit ALIVE and WELL The FALSE FLAG Shooting
https://www.brighteon.com/22375a2f-1f93-44fe-8fb5-4a2d0b27298c
https://www.infowars.com/posts/more-proof-antifa-infiltrated-us-capitol-debacle/
Ashli Babbit ALIVE and WELL The FALSE FLAG Shooting
https://www.brighteon.com/22375a2f-1f93-44fe-8fb5-4a2d0b27298c
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