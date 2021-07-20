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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Proverbs 8:6-11, 20210718
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51 views • July 20, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Proverbs 8:6-11
Sunday, July 18, 2021
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and my Emmanuel, paid at Calvary to redeem me.
Merciful Father, please sanctify me daily by Your Truth, for Your Word is Truth!
Then, I will 6 listen, as Your Only Begotten SON, my LORD and Redeemer Jesus Christ speaks of heavenly things, for from the opening of His lips come amazing testimonies;
7 For His mouth speaks Truth; wickedness is an abomination to His lips.
8 All the Words of His mouth are Righteousness; nothing crooked or perverse are in them.
9 They are all plain to him or her whose spiritual heart understands through Faith, and right to those who diligently finds Heavenly Knowledge.
I will 10 receive my LORD Jesus Christ’s Instruction, and not lust after silver, and my Savior’s Spiritual Knowledge rather than earthly choice gold;
11 For my LORD Jesus Christ’s Divine Wisdom is better than rubies, and all the things one may desire cannot be compared with Your Holy Spirit’s Wisdom.
Thank you, Holy Father, for revealing to me the hidden truth, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 8:6-11 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, July 18, 2021
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and my Emmanuel, paid at Calvary to redeem me.
Merciful Father, please sanctify me daily by Your Truth, for Your Word is Truth!
Then, I will 6 listen, as Your Only Begotten SON, my LORD and Redeemer Jesus Christ speaks of heavenly things, for from the opening of His lips come amazing testimonies;
7 For His mouth speaks Truth; wickedness is an abomination to His lips.
8 All the Words of His mouth are Righteousness; nothing crooked or perverse are in them.
9 They are all plain to him or her whose spiritual heart understands through Faith, and right to those who diligently finds Heavenly Knowledge.
I will 10 receive my LORD Jesus Christ’s Instruction, and not lust after silver, and my Savior’s Spiritual Knowledge rather than earthly choice gold;
11 For my LORD Jesus Christ’s Divine Wisdom is better than rubies, and all the things one may desire cannot be compared with Your Holy Spirit’s Wisdom.
Thank you, Holy Father, for revealing to me the hidden truth, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 8:6-11 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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