Will King Dollar Be Overthrown?

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The Fed is counterfeiting trillions of dollars. The government has created mass unemployment and is spending way beyond what it takes from us in taxes. While the livelihoods of the American citizens are destroyed, government refuses to shrink. More promises that can't be kept are being made. Gold is starting its engines and heading to record highs. Are the ideas of omnipotent government and central planning finally on their way out?