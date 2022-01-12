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Learn How to Fight the Corporate Takeover of the Human Genome
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80 views • January 12, 2022
Just hours after a damning report by Project Veritas showed Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to the American people regarding the NIH funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China, even more incriminating evidence was released by Republican members of the House Oversight Committee. Owen Shroyer co-hosts with Alex Jones.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/gop-house-oversight-committee-release-fauci-emails-further-proving-he-covered-up-covid-lab-leak/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/gop-house-oversight-committee-release-fauci-emails-further-proving-he-covered-up-covid-lab-leak/
Follow Us on Gettr! https://gettr.com/user/alexjones https://gettr.com/user/banneddotvideo
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