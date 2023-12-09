Melbourne Freedom Rally 9 December 2023 Parliament House Stairs

With the weather the way it was, we decided to stay put and make our speeches on the steps of Parliament House. A TV cameraman got roasted for being there. The speech topics were wide and varied addressing many corrupt government actions - driven by the WEF agenda. We all agreed to celebrate our year of rallies next Saturday so we are hoping for finer weather. Hear that you cloud seeding pilots. Take the day off spraying all that shit in the air.
