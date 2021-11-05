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Commie Cabal MSM Media on the top. Truth Seeker Patriot on the bottom - laptop. . Shocking interview with Mike Adams and our favorite Patriot Dr Zev....
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11 views • November 05, 2021
Have you heard about child sacrifice ? It is going on right in front of your face. With the recent approval of the death shots for children 5-11, you are witnessing real time child sacrifice. Many of these people doing this will end up in Gitmo . It is just a matter time. In the meantime, we have to stop these psychopaths from killing our children. And killing us as well.
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