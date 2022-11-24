What’s Really Going On - Pediatrician Dr. Michelle Perro
137 views
Take Charge of your family’s health with pediatrician Michelle Perro, MD, DHOM. Drawing on four decades of experience in acute and integrative medicine, Dr. Perro educates and empowers parents to take the lead in raising healthy children. She is Executive Director of GMO Science and has lectured widely on environmental health and justice issues focused on children.
She co-authored the book “What’s Making our Children Sick?”, and plans to release her latest book, Making our Children Well, in 2023.
Find Dr. Perro: www.DrMichellePerro.com
**********************’
Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/
Keywords
vaccine choice canadacanada health alliancedr michelle perrochildrens health defense canadawhat is making our children sick
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos