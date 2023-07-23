Create New Account
Russian journalist killed in Ukrainian CLUSTER shelling, colleagues injured
A war correspondent for Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency, Rostislav Zhuravlev, has been killed in a Ukrainian shelling attack while covering the fighting in Zaporozhye Region. Four other journalists were wounded in the strike.

Mirrored - RT

