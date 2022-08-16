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8/14/2022 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping has to rely on Bruno Wu, Yang Lan, and Hu Shuli etc. to try to defeat me and the Whistleblowers' Movement. So, it is not hard to tell how low his emotional intelligence is. Now, he is planning to abduct Zeng Qinghong's grandson and take him back to Communist China. How on earth would such a low-minded person succeed?